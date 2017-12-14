Prep Sports Schedule- Thursday, December 14th

Jacky Ford

The Tech Tigers and Apollo Eagles will play a girls and boys basketball doubleheader Thursday night at Apollo High School.

Tip-off for the girls game is slated for 6 p.m. with the boys game to follow 30 minutes later.

ELSEWHERE:

Boys Hockey

Fergus Falls @ River Lakes

Sartell @ Sauk Rapids-Rice

Alexandria @ St. Cloud

Boys Basketball

Alexandria @ ROCORI

Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Sartell

Girls Basketball

Tech @ Apollo 6 PM

Girls Hockey

Alexandria @ St. Cloud 515

River Lakes @ Fergus Falls

North Wright County @ Storm N Sabres