Prep Sports Schedule- Thursday, December 13th
The St. Cloud Icebreaker girls hockey team and boys co-op hockey team will play a doubleheader at Alexandria Thursday night.
The girls hockey game is set for a 5 p.m. start, with the boys hockey game beginning around 7:30.
ELSEWHERE:
Girls Hockey
Fergus Falls @ River Lakes 7:15
Boys Hockey
Sartell @ Sauk Rapids-Rice 7:15
Girls Basketball
Alexandria @ Rocori 7:15 PM
Princeton @ Sauk Rapids-Rice 7:15
Apollo @ Tech 7:15 PM
Boys Basketball
Rocori @ Little Falls 7:30
Cathedral @ Apollo 7:30