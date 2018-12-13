Prep Sports Schedule- Thursday, December 13th

Dave Overlund

The St. Cloud Icebreaker girls hockey team and boys co-op hockey team will play a doubleheader at Alexandria Thursday night.

The girls hockey game is set for a 5 p.m. start, with the boys hockey game beginning around 7:30.

ELSEWHERE:

Girls Hockey
Fergus Falls @ River Lakes 7:15

Boys Hockey
Sartell @ Sauk Rapids-Rice 7:15

Girls Basketball
Alexandria @ Rocori 7:15 PM
Princeton @ Sauk Rapids-Rice 7:15
Apollo @ Tech 7:15 PM

Boys Basketball
Rocori @ Little Falls 7:30
Cathedral @ Apollo 7:30

Categories: Apollo Sports, Cathedral Sports, high school sports, ROCORI Sports, Sartell-St. Stephen Sports, Sauk Rapids-Rice Sports, Sports, St. Cloud Tech Sports, Tech Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top