Prep Sports Schedule- Thursday, December 13th

The St. Cloud Icebreaker girls hockey team and boys co-op hockey team will play a doubleheader at Alexandria Thursday night.

The girls hockey game is set for a 5 p.m. start, with the boys hockey game beginning around 7:30.

ELSEWHERE:

Girls Hockey

Fergus Falls @ River Lakes 7:15

Boys Hockey

Sartell @ Sauk Rapids-Rice 7:15

Girls Basketball

Alexandria @ Rocori 7:15 PM

Princeton @ Sauk Rapids-Rice 7:15

Apollo @ Tech 7:15 PM

Boys Basketball

Rocori @ Little Falls 7:30

Cathedral @ Apollo 7:30