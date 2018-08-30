Prep Sports Schedule- Thursday, August 30th

It's rivalry night in St. Cloud as the Tech Tigers and Apollo Eagles battle in three sporting events. The boys and girls soccer teams will match up this evening, along with the volleyball teams.

The boys soccer game will begin at Whitney at 7 p.m., the girls soccer game at Apollo's Mische Field at 7 and the volleyball match is set for a 7 p.m. start in the Tech High School gymnasium.

ELSEWHERE:

Boys Soccer

Alexandria @ Sauk Rapids-Rice 5 PM

Fergus Falls @ Sartell 5 PM

Cathedral @ Becker 7 PM

Girls Soccer

Becker @ Cathedral 5 PM

Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Alexandria 7 PM

Sartell @ Fergus Falls 7 PM

Volleyball

Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Alexandria 7 PM

Sartell @ Fergus Falls 7 PM

Apollo @ Tech 7 PM