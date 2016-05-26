Prep Sports Schedule- Thursday

Dave Overlund

The Apollo baseball team will travel to Brainerd Thursday for a matinee make-up game with the Warriors. The Eagles beat Tech 3-1 Wednesday night to deny the Tigers a share of the Central Lakes Conference title.

ELSEWHERE: 
Sartell @ Sauk Rapids-Rice 7 PM

SOFTBALL: 
Tech @ Bemidji  11:30 AM
Cathedral vs Monticello (@ Becker) 3 PM
Sartell @ Thief River Falls 4 PM
Dassel-Cokato @ ROCORI 4 PM
Apollo @ Sauk Rapids-Rice 5 PM

GIRLS LACROSSE: 
Sartell/Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Mound-Westonka 6:30 PM

 

