Prep Sports Schedule- Thursday
The Apollo baseball team will travel to Brainerd Thursday for a matinee make-up game with the Warriors. The Eagles beat Tech 3-1 Wednesday night to deny the Tigers a share of the Central Lakes Conference title.
ELSEWHERE:
Sartell @ Sauk Rapids-Rice 7 PM
SOFTBALL:
Tech @ Bemidji 11:30 AM
Cathedral vs Monticello (@ Becker) 3 PM
Sartell @ Thief River Falls 4 PM
Dassel-Cokato @ ROCORI 4 PM
Apollo @ Sauk Rapids-Rice 5 PM
GIRLS LACROSSE:
Sartell/Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Mound-Westonka 6:30 PM