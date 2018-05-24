Prep Sports Schedule – Thursday

The Rocori Spartans baseball team will play at Sauk Rapids-Rice Thursday night in their regular season finale. The Spartans are 13-4 overall this season and 7-3 in the Central Lake Conference.

Elsewhere, the Tech Tigers will head to Elk River Thursday night. The Tigers are just 9-9 overall this season, but boast a 9-4 CLC record.

The Apollo Eagles, who beat Sartell 6-4 Wednesday night, will play at Willmar to close out their regular season. Apollo is 7-7 overall this season and 5-5 in the Central Lakes Conference.

Meanwhile, the Sartell Sabres will wrap up their regular season with a game against the Bengals in Blaine. Sartell is currently 5-9 overall this season and 2-8 in the CLC.

The softball playoffs continue Thursday night as well, with four local teams in action.

The Cathedral Crusaders will play an elimination game against Pierz in Waite Park at 5 p.m. If CHS wins, they would play again immediately after.

Rocori is in the winner's bracket of Section 5AAA and will host Big Lake in Cold Spring. Also in 5AAA, the Apollo Eagles will play against Zimmerman in an elimination game.