The Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm boys hockey team will close out the regular season tonight with a game at Fergus Falls. It is the second time the two teams will have met this season, with the Otters winning the first contest 8-3.

ELSEWHERE:

Boys Hockey

River Lakes @ St. Cloud

Boys Basketball

Rocori @ Alexandria

Sartell @ Sauk Rapids-Rice

Apollo @ Tech

Girls Basketball

Sartell @ Sauk Rapids-Rice

Tech @ St. Francis

Rocori @ Fergus Falls