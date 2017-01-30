Prep Sports Schedule- Monday

There are only two games on the high school sports schedule for Monday, with action picking up fully on Tuesday.

The Cathedral Crusaders boys basketball team will host Zimmerman Monday night at Cathedral High School. The game was rescheduled from earlier date in January.

Cathedral is 14-3 overall this season, and 5-1 in the Granite Ridge Conference. The Crusaders are 1.5 games behind the Thunder in the standings, as Zimmerman boasts a 7-1 conference mark (12-4 overall).