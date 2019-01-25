Prep Sports Schedule- Friday, January 25th
The Sartell Sabres will host rival Sauk Rapids-Rice Friday night in a Central Lakes Conference boys basketball game. Tip-off is set for 7:15 p.m.
The Sabres are 11-2 so far this season, including a 6-2 mark in the Central Lakes Conference. Sauk Rapids-Rice is currently 2-13 overall and 1-7 in conference play.
Sartell beat the Storm 67-41 in the teams' first meeting on December 14th.
ELSEWHERE:
Girls Basketball
Rocori @ Fergus Falls
Sartell @ Willmar
Alexandria @ Tech
Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Brainerd
Cathedral @ Mora
Girls Hockey
Thief River Falls @ St. Cloud
Roseau @ Sartell/Sauk Rapids