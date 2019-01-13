Prep Sports Results; Cathedral Beats Orono

Boys Basketball

Apollo 82, Proctor 58

(Apollo improves to 8-7 overall)

Boys Hockey

Cathedral 9, Orono 6

(Cathedral scored 4 1st period goals and added 4 more in the 3rd period after scoring once in the 2nd period. Nate Warner had 3 goals and 1 assist and Jack Smith had 2 goals and 4 assists for Cathedral. Cathedral improves to 14-1 overall).

River Lakes 7, Northern Lakes 3

(Cam Lemke had 3 goals and Logan Stellmach added 2 goals and 4 assists for River Lakes).

Girls Hockey

St. Cloud Icebreakers 3, Academy of Holy Angels 2

(Taylor Mathiasen had 2 goals and Madison Dahnke scored 1 for the Icebreakers).