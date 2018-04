The Bemidji Lumberjacks girls soccer team topped Cathedral 3-1 Monday night at Whitney Park. Aleah Hanson scored the Crusaders' only goal of the game.

Cathedral falls to 0-1-1 with the loss and will play at Melrose on Tuesday, September 5th.

ELSEWHERE:

Rocori 3, Melrose 2

BOYS SOCCER

Melrose 5, Rocori 4 (OT)

Sartell 7, Becker 0

Mayer Lutheran 7, St. John's Prep 1