Prep Scores And Schedule- Tuesday September 30th

Prep scores for Monday, September 29th and schedule for Tuesday, September 30th.

Monday

GIRLS SOCCER
Apollo 5, ROCORI 0
Cathedral 3, Tech 1

BOYS SOCCER
Apollo 4, STMA 0
Anoka 0, Tech 0 (OT)

VOLLEYBALL
ROCORI 3, Buffalo 2

Tuesday

BOYS SOCCER
Sartell @ Sauk Rapids-Rice 5 PM
Tech @ Willmar 5 PM
Little Falls @ Cathedral 5 PM
Becker @ St. John's Prep

GIRLS SOCCER
Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Sartell 5 PM
Willmar @ Tech 7 PM
Apollo @ Cathedral 7 PM
St. John's Prep @ Little Falls 5 PM

VOLLEYBALL
Apollo @ Alexandria 7 PM
Tech @ Brainerd 7 PM
Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Sartell 7 PM
Monticello @ ROCORI 7 PM
Becker @ Cathedral 7 PM

