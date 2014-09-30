Prep Scores And Schedule- Tuesday September 30th
Prep scores for Monday, September 29th and schedule for Tuesday, September 30th.
Monday
GIRLS SOCCER
Apollo 5, ROCORI 0
Cathedral 3, Tech 1
BOYS SOCCER
Apollo 4, STMA 0
Anoka 0, Tech 0 (OT)
VOLLEYBALL
ROCORI 3, Buffalo 2
Tuesday
BOYS SOCCER
Sartell @ Sauk Rapids-Rice 5 PM
Tech @ Willmar 5 PM
Little Falls @ Cathedral 5 PM
Becker @ St. John's Prep
GIRLS SOCCER
Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Sartell 5 PM
Willmar @ Tech 7 PM
Apollo @ Cathedral 7 PM
St. John's Prep @ Little Falls 5 PM
VOLLEYBALL
Apollo @ Alexandria 7 PM
Tech @ Brainerd 7 PM
Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Sartell 7 PM
Monticello @ ROCORI 7 PM
Becker @ Cathedral 7 PM