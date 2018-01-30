Prep Scores And Schedule- Tuesday, January 30th
The Cathedral girls basketball team picked up a 61-58 win in overtime at Rush City Monday night. The Crusaders are now 15-3 on the season with the win.
Megan Voit led the Crusaders with 25 points, while Meg Januschka added 14 points, all in the second half. CHS will play at Foley on Friday night.
Elsewhere, the Cathedral boys basketball team fell 87-86 in overtime Monday night at Melrose. Micheal Schaefer led Cathedral with 28 points.
TUESDAY:
Boys Basketball
ROCORI @ Zimmerman
Sartell @ Sauk Rapids-Rice
Apollo @ Tech
Milaca @ Cathedral
Boys Hockey
Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Moose Lake
St. Cloud @ Moorhead
Little Falls @ Sartell
Wadena/Deer Creek @ Cathedral
Girls Basketball
Sartell @ Sauk Rapids-Rice 6 PM
Apollo @ Tech 6 PM
Alexandria @ ROCORI 7:15 PM
Girls Hockey
St. Cloud @ Alexandria
Storm N Sabres @ Brainerd