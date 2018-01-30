Prep Scores And Schedule- Tuesday, January 30th

The Cathedral girls basketball team picked up a 61-58 win in overtime at Rush City Monday night. The Crusaders are now 15-3 on the season with the win.

Megan Voit led the Crusaders with 25 points, while Meg Januschka added 14 points, all in the second half. CHS will play at Foley on Friday night.

Elsewhere, the Cathedral boys basketball team fell 87-86 in overtime Monday night at Melrose. Micheal Schaefer led Cathedral with 28 points.

TUESDAY:

Boys Basketball

ROCORI @ Zimmerman

Sartell @ Sauk Rapids-Rice

Apollo @ Tech

Milaca @ Cathedral

Boys Hockey

Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Moose Lake

St. Cloud @ Moorhead

Little Falls @ Sartell

Wadena/Deer Creek @ Cathedral

Girls Basketball

Sartell @ Sauk Rapids-Rice 6 PM

Apollo @ Tech 6 PM

Alexandria @ ROCORI 7:15 PM