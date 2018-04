Prep soccer scores for Monday, October 6th and volleyball schedule for Tuesday, October 7th.

Monday's Soccer Finals

BOYS

Apollo 3, Alexandria 2

Sartell 2, Cathedral 0

GIRLS

Sartell 2, Cathedral 1

Alexandria 5, Apollo 1

Tuesday's Volleyball Schedule

All matches start at 7 PM

Alexandria @ Tech

ROCORI @ Apollo

Maple Lake @ Sartell

Little Falls @ Cathedral