Prep Scores And Schedule

Dave Overlund

The Apollo Eagles boys basketball team beat Becker 78-72 Monday night. Renell Edwards scored 40 points for the Eagles in the win with ten steals, five rebounds and five assists.

Elsewhere, Eden Valley-Watkins beat ROCORI 64-57.

TUESDAY:
Tech @ Brainerd
Apollo @ Sartell
Sauk Rapids-Rice @ ROCORI
Cathedral @ Pequot Lakes

Girls Basketball 
Tech @ Moorhead
Bemidji @ Sauk Rapids-Rice
Sartell @ Albany
Little Falls @ Cathedral

Boys Hockey 
Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Willmar
River Lakes @ Little Falls
Fergus Falls @ Sartell
Brainerd @ St. Cloud

Girls Hockey 
Storm N Sabres @ Fergus Falls
St. Cloud @ Brainerd

Categories: high school sports
