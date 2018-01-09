Prep Scores And Schedule
The Apollo Eagles boys basketball team beat Becker 78-72 Monday night. Renell Edwards scored 40 points for the Eagles in the win with ten steals, five rebounds and five assists.
Elsewhere, Eden Valley-Watkins beat ROCORI 64-57.
TUESDAY:
Tech @ Brainerd
Apollo @ Sartell
Sauk Rapids-Rice @ ROCORI
Cathedral @ Pequot Lakes
Girls Basketball
Tech @ Moorhead
Bemidji @ Sauk Rapids-Rice
Sartell @ Albany
Little Falls @ Cathedral
Boys Hockey
Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Willmar
River Lakes @ Little Falls
Fergus Falls @ Sartell
Brainerd @ St. Cloud
Girls Hockey
Storm N Sabres @ Fergus Falls
St. Cloud @ Brainerd