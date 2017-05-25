Prep Scores And Schedule

The Tech Tigers narrowly defeated Sauk Rapids-Rice in game one of a doubleheader Wednesday afternoon by a 1-0 final score before topping the Storm 11-1 in game two of the twin-bill.

The Tigers are currently 19-0 overall this season, and 15-0 in the Central Lakes Conference.

Elsewhere, Rocori beat Belle Plaine 5-4.

THURSDAY:

Tech @ Apollo

Rocori @ Monticello

Sartell @ Sauk Rapids-Rice

SOFTBALL PLAYOFFS:

8AAAA

Tech @ Brainerd

8AAA

Sartell @ Sauk Rapids-Rice

Apollo @ Detroit Lakes

5AAA

Zimmerman @ Rocori

6AA

Albany @ Cathedral