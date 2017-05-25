Prep Scores And Schedule
The Tech Tigers narrowly defeated Sauk Rapids-Rice in game one of a doubleheader Wednesday afternoon by a 1-0 final score before topping the Storm 11-1 in game two of the twin-bill.
The Tigers are currently 19-0 overall this season, and 15-0 in the Central Lakes Conference.
Elsewhere, Rocori beat Belle Plaine 5-4.
THURSDAY:
Tech @ Apollo
Rocori @ Monticello
Sartell @ Sauk Rapids-Rice
SOFTBALL PLAYOFFS:
8AAAA
Tech @ Brainerd
8AAA
Sartell @ Sauk Rapids-Rice
Apollo @ Detroit Lakes
5AAA
Zimmerman @ Rocori
6AA
Albany @ Cathedral