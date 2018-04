Julianna Travale's second inning grand slam led the Sartell Sabres softball team to a 14-9 playoff win over the Fergus Falls Otters. Elsewhere in the Section 8AAA playoffs, Little Falls beat Apollo 1-0 and Alexandria beat Sauk Rapids-Rice 5-3.

TUESDAY

BASEBALL

Pequot Lakes @ Cathedral

Sartell @ Alexandria

Apollo @ ROCORI

Becker @ Sauk Rapids-Rice

Willmar @ Tech