Prep Hockey Scoreboard- Tuesday, December 20th

The St. Cloud boys hockey team beat Fergus Falls 8-2 Tuesday night in a game heard on AM 1240 WJON. Nick Portz had four goals and an assist, and Brad Amundson added a goal and five assists in the blowout win.

The Sartell Sabres boys hockey team defeated Willmar 9-1 Tuesday night at Bernick's Arena. William McCabe and Jake Rosenberger each had a pair of goals for the Sabres in the win.

Jonathan Terwisscha made 19 saves and the Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm shut out Sauk Rapids-Rice 5-0 Tuesday night at Sports Arena East. Jake Jenson scored a pair of goals for the Storm.

Jake Van Halbeck notched a hat trick to lead Cathedral to a 5-2 win at Duluth Denfeld Tuesday night. The Crusaders are 5-1-1 on the season with the win.

GIRLS HOCKEY

River Lakes netminder Nicole Wander made 21 saves to shut out Litchfield-Dassel-Cokato last night in a 3-0 Stars win. Brooke Oveson had a goal and an assist to pace the offense.

Gabbie Rud had a pair of goals and an assist, and Allie Cornelius notched a pair of goals in the Ice Breakers' 4-1 win over Willmar at the MAC Tuesday night.