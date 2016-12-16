Prep Hockey Scoreboard- Thursday

The St. Cloud boys hockey team defeated Sartell 5-0 Thursday night at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center. The "Teagles" got a pair of goals from Nick Richert, and single goals from Noah Bissett, Nick Richert and Brad Amundson.

Goaltender Soren Falloon made 23 saves to earn his first career shutout. Sartell goalie Cole Bright made 19 saves in the loss.

River Lakes boys hockey topped Willmar 3-0 Thursday night at Willmar Civic Center. Paxton Nelson, Hunter Vandeputte and Jake Jenson all had goals for the Stars, while Jonathan Terwisscha made 18 saves to earn the shutout.

GIRLS HOCKEY

The Sartell-Sauk Rapids Storm 'N' Sabres beat River Lakes 2-1 in overtime Thursday at Bernick's Arena. The Stars' Alyssa Meed gave her team a 1-0 lead just :31 into the game, but SSR's Alexa Paulson scored at 7:08 of the first period and Megan Cook scored the game-winner at 7:36 of overtime.