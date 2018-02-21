Prep Hockey Playoff Scoreboard

The River Lakes Stars boys hockey team scored a 3-2 upset over the Flyers in Little Falls Tuesday night. The Stars are the #5 seed in the Section 6A tournament, and the Flyers were the #4 seed.

The Stars trailed 1-0 after one period but tied the game at 4:23 of the second on a Luke Johnson goal. The teams would go to the second intermission deadlocked at one goal apiece.

Landon Johnson gave Little Falls a 2-1 lead with a power play goal at 6:49, but the Stars would answer with a power play goal of their own from Payton Madison at 10:33.

Blake Peterson scored the game-winning goal for River Lakes at 11:52 of the third period. The Stars will take on top seed Cathedral Saturday at the MAC.

Cathedral 15, Wadena-Deer Creek 0

The Crusaders jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the first 6:24 of the first period and never looked back in their win over Wadena-Deer Creek Tuesday afternoon at the MAC.

Twelve different players scored goals for Cathedral in the win, with Blake Perbix, Jackson Savoie and Nate Warner each scoring a pair.

Sartell 8, Prairie Centre 0

Sartell took a 2-0 lead into the first intermission before pulling away with four goals in the second period. Garrett Freeman paced the Sabres with a pair of goals and an assist. The Sabres will take on Alexandria at 7 p.m. Saturday at the MAC.

SECTION 5A

Sauk Rapids-Rice 12, Moose Lake 2

The Storm scored six goals in the second period and cruised to a win over Moose Lake at Sports Arena East Tuesday. Dayman Dodge notched a hat trick for Sauk Rapids-Rice.

The Storm will play at Pine City Thursday night. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m.

SECTION 8AA

St. Cloud 7, Roseau 1

Noah Bissett and Nick Portz each scored a pair of goals to lead St. Cloud past Roseau Tuesday night at the MAC. Soren Falloon stopped 23 of 24 shots to pick up the win in net.

St. Cloud will play at Moorhead on Saturday night.