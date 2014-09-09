Prep Football Standings And Schedule

High school football season is in full swing in Central Minnesota. Here is how the local teams stack up.

CENTRAL LAKES CONFERENCE- SOUTH

STANDINGS
Team             CLC-S      OVR    PF   PA
Sartell              1-0           2-0      73    32
Willmar            1-0           2-0      80    26
Apollo              1-0           1-1      39    56
ROCORI           0-1           1-1      42    25
Tech                0-1            1-1      75   46
Sauk Rapids    0-1            0-2      25   93

Week One:
Sartell 33, Tech 19
Apollo 19, ROCORI 14
Willmar 41, Sauk Rapids-Rice 6

Week Two:
ROCORI 28, Fergus Falls 6
Moorhead 42, Apollo 20
Bemidji 52, Sauk Rapids-Rice 19
Willmar 39, Brainerd 20
Sartell 40, Alexandria 13
Tech 56, Grand Rapids 13

Week Three (7:00 PM):
Sartell @ Willmar
Tech @ ROCORI
Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Apollo

Week Four (7:00 PM)
Willmar @ Grand Rapids
Fergus Falls @ Sauk Rapids Rice
Brainerd @ Apollo
Moorhead @ Tech
Sartell @ Bemidji

(SATURDAY) ROCORI @ Alexandria

Josh Akkerman

GRANITE RIDGE CONFERENCE

STANDINGS:
Team                 GRC       OVR     PF     PA
Albany                 1-0         2-0       86      38
Cathedral            1-0         2-0       49      20
Becker                 1-0        1-1        68     41
Milaca                  1-0        1-1        49     65
Little Falls            0-1        1-1        53     68
Zimmerman         0-1        1-1        46     51
Foley                    0-1        0-2        35     76
Mora                     0-1        0-2        20     77

Week One:
Albany 52, Belle Plaine 28
Little Falls 43, Thief River Falls 40
Maple Lake 42, Mora 6
Cathedral 14, Holdingford 6
Zimmerman 30, Fridley 7
Pierz 38, Milaca 21
North St. Paul 48, Foley 8
Minnetonka 25, Becker 24

Week Two:
Albany 28, Little Falls 10
Milaca 28, Foley 27
Cathedral 35, Mora 14
Becker 44, Zimmerman 16

Week Three:
Cathedral @ Albany
Becker @ Foley
Milaca @ Little Falls
Zimmerman @ Mora

Week Four:
Milaca @ Albany
Little Falls @ Cathedral
Foley @ Zimmerman
Becker @ Mora

