Prep Football Standings And Schedule
High school football season is in full swing in Central Minnesota. Here is how the local teams stack up.
CENTRAL LAKES CONFERENCE- SOUTH
STANDINGS
Team CLC-S OVR PF PA
Sartell 1-0 2-0 73 32
Willmar 1-0 2-0 80 26
Apollo 1-0 1-1 39 56
ROCORI 0-1 1-1 42 25
Tech 0-1 1-1 75 46
Sauk Rapids 0-1 0-2 25 93
Week One:
Sartell 33, Tech 19
Apollo 19, ROCORI 14
Willmar 41, Sauk Rapids-Rice 6
Week Two:
ROCORI 28, Fergus Falls 6
Moorhead 42, Apollo 20
Bemidji 52, Sauk Rapids-Rice 19
Willmar 39, Brainerd 20
Sartell 40, Alexandria 13
Tech 56, Grand Rapids 13
Week Three (7:00 PM):
Sartell @ Willmar
Tech @ ROCORI
Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Apollo
Week Four (7:00 PM)
Willmar @ Grand Rapids
Fergus Falls @ Sauk Rapids Rice
Brainerd @ Apollo
Moorhead @ Tech
Sartell @ Bemidji
(SATURDAY) ROCORI @ Alexandria
GRANITE RIDGE CONFERENCE
STANDINGS:
Team GRC OVR PF PA
Albany 1-0 2-0 86 38
Cathedral 1-0 2-0 49 20
Becker 1-0 1-1 68 41
Milaca 1-0 1-1 49 65
Little Falls 0-1 1-1 53 68
Zimmerman 0-1 1-1 46 51
Foley 0-1 0-2 35 76
Mora 0-1 0-2 20 77
Week One:
Albany 52, Belle Plaine 28
Little Falls 43, Thief River Falls 40
Maple Lake 42, Mora 6
Cathedral 14, Holdingford 6
Zimmerman 30, Fridley 7
Pierz 38, Milaca 21
North St. Paul 48, Foley 8
Minnetonka 25, Becker 24
Week Two:
Albany 28, Little Falls 10
Milaca 28, Foley 27
Cathedral 35, Mora 14
Becker 44, Zimmerman 16
Week Three:
Cathedral @ Albany
Becker @ Foley
Milaca @ Little Falls
Zimmerman @ Mora
Week Four:
Milaca @ Albany
Little Falls @ Cathedral
Foley @ Zimmerman
Becker @ Mora