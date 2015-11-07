Prep Football: Becker, Pierz Advance to Title Games
Two local teams are heading to the Prep Bowl after decisive wins Friday night.
Class AAAA:
The Becker Bulldogs beat up on Stewartville 34-14
Becker will play the winner of Saturday's match up of ROCORI and South St. Paul in the state championship game next Friday, November 13th at TCF Bank Stadium.
Class AAA:
The Pierz Pioneers blew out Tri-City United 29-6
Pierz will play the winner of Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton and Jackson County Central next Saturday, November 14th at TCF Bank Stadium.