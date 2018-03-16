Prep Basketball: Storm Headed To State

The Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm is headed to the boys basketball MSHSL State Tournament for the first time since 2003 with a 64-59 win over top-seeded Fergus Falls Thursday night in Alexandria.

The Storm were led by Cade Milton-Baumgartner and Anthony Massman, who each scored 13 points in the win. The Storm were the #2 seed, beating Sartell and Detroit Lakes on their way to the Section 8AAA title game.

On Friday night, the Cathedral Crusaders will look to make it back-to-back trips to the State Tournament when they play against Eden Valley-Watkins for the Section 6AA title.