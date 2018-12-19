Prep Basketball Scoreboard- Tuesday, December 18th

The Tech Tiger boys basketball team defeated Fergus Falls 49-48 Tuesday night. The Tigers were led by Tate Caldwell's 22 points led the Tigers, while Jared Yeager added 17 for Tech in the win.

ELSEWHERE:

Girls Basketball

Apollo 75, Sauk Rapids-Rice 45

Alexandria 67, Sartell 32

Fergus Falls 67, Tech 46

Willmar 81, Rocori 25

Foley 65, Cathedral 62

Boys Basketball

Cathedral 88, Zimmerman 75

Sartell 66, Alexandria 61

Willmar 76, Rocori 68

Apollo 93, Sauk Rapids-Rice 76