Prep Basketball Scoreboard- Tuesday
The Cathedral boys basketball team beat Mora 78-48 Tuesday night in St. Cloud. The Crusaders improve to 17-4 on the season with the win.
Michael Schaefer led the Crusaders with 23 points and Mitch Plombon added 21 points in the victory. CHS will host Zimmerman on Thursday.
ELSEWHERE:
Boys Basketball
Willmar 82, Sauk Rapids-Rice 65
Apollo 77, ROCORI 75
Tech 63, Sartell 51
Girls Basketball
Apollo 71, ROCORI 61
Willmar 55, Sauk Rapids-Rice 34
Sartell 38, Tech 31
Cathedral 62, Becker 54 (OT)