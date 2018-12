The Cathedral Crusader girls basketball team topped Holdingford 44-29 Thursday night. The win improves Cathedral to 1-1 on the season.

The Crusaders were led by Megan Voit's 12 points, while Hallie Hupf added 11 and Meg Januschka contributed eight points and eight rebounds.

Cathedral will play at Sartell on Tuesday.

ELSEWHERE:

Rocori 59, Paynesville 42

Tech 59, Sartell 56

Foley 59, Sauk Rapids-Rice 46

Apollo 67, Brainerd 59

FRIDAY

Monticello @ ROCORI