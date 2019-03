The St. Cloud Cathedral girls basketball team will host Mora Thursday in the opening round of the Section 6AA playoffs. The Crusaders are the #3 seed, while the Mustangs earned the #14 seed in the playoff bracket.

The Crusaders beat Mora twice this season, 81-62 on December 11th at home, and 71-45 at Mora on January 25th. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.

