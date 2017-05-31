Prep Baseball/Softball Results
Prep Softball
Section 5-3-A Playoffs
Rocori 2, Monticello 0
Section 8-4-A Playoffs
STMA 13, Tech 1 (Tech's season ends with a 10-13 record)
Section 6-2-A Playoffs
Albany 13, Perham 1 (5 innings)
Prep Baseball
Section 5-3-A Playoffs
Tech 4, Becker 0 (Trevor Koenig threw 6 scoreless innings for the Tigers)
Apollo 3, Monticello 2 (8 innings)
Big Lake 4, Sauk Rapids-Rice 2
Section 8-3-A Playoffs
Sartell-St. Stephen 3, Thief River Falls 2
Alexandria 11, Albany 3
Section 6-2-A Playoffs
Cathedral 6, Wadena-Deer Creek 3 (9 innings)