Prep Baseball Scoreboard – Tuesday

The Rocori Spartans split a doubleheader with the Apollo Eagles Tuesday. The Spartans are now 5-1 on the season, while Apollo checks in at 1-2.

Dylan Tebrake dominated game one on the mound for the Spartans, tossing 6.1 perfect innings with 12 strikeouts. The Eagles trailed 6-0 heading into the seventh inning but rallied to send the game to extras, where they eventually prevailed.

Tebrake was also 3-4 with a pair of runs batted in for the Spartans, while Jack Steil added a home run.

Rocori bounced back for a convincing 11-2 win in game two of the twin bill. Dylan Rausch was 3-3 with a pair of runs scored, while Mason Primus charted three runs batted in.