Prep Baseball Scoreboard – Tuesday

The Tech Tiger baseball team swept a pair of games with the Sartell Sabres Tuesday night at Joe Faber Field. The Tigers took game one 12-9 before taking game two 8-3.

Game one was a sloppy affair, with the two teams combining to issue 19 walks, three hit batters, four errors and five wild pitches.

The Tigers sent 12 batters to the plate in a seven-run second inning that included four walks and a pair of errors. The big blow was Tech second baseman Jason Matz's bases-clearing double that knocked in three runs.

Austin Nikolas finished the game 2-3 with three stolen bases and three runs scored, while Andy Nefs earned the win on the mound.

Game two was a tighter game that went into the sixth inning tied 3-3 before Tech scored a run in the sixth and four more in the top of the seventh inning to pull away for the win.

Tyler Carper earned the game two win, pitching into the seventh inning while striking out five Sabres batters. Carper also charted a pair of doubles and two runs batted in at the plate.

ELSEWHERE: