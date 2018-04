St. Cloud Cathedral head baseball coach Bob Karn won his 700th career game Tuesday night when Cathedral downed Mora 15-0 in 5 innings. Karn's career at Cathedral began in 1971. He has appeared in 17 state tournaments and has won 7 state titles.

Tech 4, Fergus Falls 0

Apollo 10, Fergus Falls 1

Apollo 5, Rocori 1

Alexandria 14, Sauk Rapids-Rice 9

Sartell-St. Stephen 17, Willmar 7 (6 innings)

Milaca 6, Albany 2

Foley 5, Zimmerman 1