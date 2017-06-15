Prep Baseball Preview: Tech Tigers vs Hibbing

The Tech Tigers baseball team will play against Hibbing Thursday afternoon at Siebert Field on the campus of the University of Minnesota.

The Tigers enter the game with an unblemished 24-0 record on the season. The Blue Jackets enter the tournament with a 17-8 mark.

All Tech Tiger baseball games at the state tournament can be heard on AM 1390 KXSS.

PROBABLE PITCHERS:

Tech- Trevor Koenig, SR

10-0, 57.2 IP, 0.97 ERA, 92 strikeouts

Hibbing- Travis Carruth, SR

9-2, 70 IP, 1.10 ERA, 67 strikeouts

KEY OFFENSIVE PLAYERS

Tech-

Ethan Hopper

.443 batting average, 6 HR, 43 RBI

Chris Backes

.494 avg, 28 runs scored, 22 RBI

Max Unze

.325 avg, 32 runs scored, 13 RBI

Logan Aleshire

.333 avg, 2 HR, 28 RBI