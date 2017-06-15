Prep Baseball Preview: Tech Tigers vs Hibbing
The Tech Tigers baseball team will play against Hibbing Thursday afternoon at Siebert Field on the campus of the University of Minnesota.
The Tigers enter the game with an unblemished 24-0 record on the season. The Blue Jackets enter the tournament with a 17-8 mark.
All Tech Tiger baseball games at the state tournament can be heard on AM 1390 KXSS.
PROBABLE PITCHERS:
Tech- Trevor Koenig, SR
10-0, 57.2 IP, 0.97 ERA, 92 strikeouts
Hibbing- Travis Carruth, SR
9-2, 70 IP, 1.10 ERA, 67 strikeouts
KEY OFFENSIVE PLAYERS
Tech-
Ethan Hopper
.443 batting average, 6 HR, 43 RBI
Chris Backes
.494 avg, 28 runs scored, 22 RBI
Max Unze
.325 avg, 32 runs scored, 13 RBI
Logan Aleshire
.333 avg, 2 HR, 28 RBI
Hibbing-
Austin Glad
.377 avg, 14 RBI
Zack DeBoom
.359 avg, 1 HR, 16 RBI
Riley Versich
.314 avg, 22 runs scored