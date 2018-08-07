I was joined today by Rotowire Senior Writer Kevin Payne for this fantasy football podcast. Kevin prefers auctions over drafts and suggested that Zero-RB is a thing of the past. We discussed how rookie running backs took the NFL by storm last season and he suggests rookie RBs may be even more effective this season.

Injuries to quarterbacks Deshaun Watson and Andrew Luck largely impacted fantasy teams last season. Kevin is optimistic that both players have recovered and should be ready week 1. Listen to the podcast below

