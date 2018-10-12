Playoff Soccer Scoreboard- Thursday, October 11th
The Apollo Eagles boys soccer team took down Melrose 12-2 in the opening round of the Section 8A tournament Thursday night at a chilly Michie Field. The Eagles advance to take on the Sartell Sabres, who defeated Rocori 7-1 on Thursday.
ELSEWHERE:
Section 8AA Soccer
Rogers 2, STMA 1
Tech 3, Elk River 0
8A
Cathedral 8, Minnewaska 0
Alexandria 1, Little Falls 0
GIRLS SOCCER
8A
Apollo 5, Rocori 0
Cathedral 10, St. John’s Prep 0
Winners play Saturday
Sauk Rapids-Rice 5, Little Falls 1
Sartell 6, Melrose 0
Winners play Saturday
8AA
Rogers 9, Tech 0