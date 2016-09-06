Play Fantasy Football Challenge on AM 1390
AM 1390 is doing a new promotion. It’s called “Fantasy Football Challenge”. Two local sponsors and 1 listener each week will post a lineup that includes 1 QB, 2 RBs, 2 WRs, 1 TE, 1 flex, 1 kicker and 1 defense. The scoring system is posted below. Each week listeners email me at jay@1390thefan.com with the title “Fantasy Football Challenge”.
One listener will randomly be chosen to pick a lineup Wednesday during the 11am hour on AM 1390. If the listener’s lineup beats the two sponsors lineup that listener wins a $50 gift certificate from each sponsor. The sponsors week 1 are Red Wing Shoes and Old Capital Tavern. Lineups are due at 10am Thursdays. Lineups will announced on the air during 11am hour Thursdays.
Roster Consists of the Following:
1 Quarterback
2 Running Backs
2 Wide Receivers
1 Tight End
1 Flex (RB, WR, TE)
1 Defense/Special Teams
1 Kicker
Scoring:
Passing - Every 20 passing yards =1 pt Passing TD = 3 pts 2pt Conversion pass 1pt
Rushing = Every 10 yards = 1pt Rushing TD = 6 2pt Conversion 2pts
Receiving = Every 10 yards = 1pt Receiver TD = 6 2pt Conversion 2pts
Miscellaneous = Kickoff Return TD = 6pts; Punt Return TD =6pts; Fumble Return TD=6pts
Kicking = Each PAT 1pt; Each Made FG 0-49 yards = 3pts; Each Made FG 50+ yards = 4pts
Team Defense/Special Teams = Each Sack 1pt; Each Int 1pt; East Fumble Recovery 1pt; 0 points allowed 5pts; Each Safety 2pts