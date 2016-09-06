Play Fantasy Football Challenge on AM 1390

AM 1390 is doing a new promotion. It’s called “Fantasy Football Challenge”. Two local sponsors and 1 listener each week will post a lineup that includes 1 QB, 2 RBs, 2 WRs, 1 TE, 1 flex, 1 kicker and 1 defense. The scoring system is posted below. Each week listeners email me at jay@1390thefan.com with the title “Fantasy Football Challenge”.

One listener will randomly be chosen to pick a lineup Wednesday during the 11am hour on AM 1390. If the listener’s lineup beats the two sponsors lineup that listener wins a $50 gift certificate from each sponsor. The sponsors week 1 are Red Wing Shoes and Old Capital Tavern. Lineups are due at 10am Thursdays. Lineups will announced on the air during 11am hour Thursdays.

Roster Consists of the Following:

1 Quarterback

2 Running Backs

2 Wide Receivers

1 Tight End

1 Flex (RB, WR, TE)

1 Defense/Special Teams

1 Kicker

Scoring:

Passing - Every 20 passing yards =1 pt Passing TD = 3 pts 2pt Conversion pass 1pt

Rushing = Every 10 yards = 1pt Rushing TD = 6 2pt Conversion 2pts

Receiving = Every 10 yards = 1pt Receiver TD = 6 2pt Conversion 2pts

Miscellaneous = Kickoff Return TD = 6pts; Punt Return TD =6pts; Fumble Return TD=6pts

Kicking = Each PAT 1pt; Each Made FG 0-49 yards = 3pts; Each Made FG 50+ yards = 4pts

Team Defense/Special Teams = Each Sack 1pt; Each Int 1pt; East Fumble Recovery 1pt; 0 points allowed 5pts; Each Safety 2pts