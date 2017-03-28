Pirates Top Twins Monday

The Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Twins 4-1 Monday night in Bradenton, Florida. The Twins fall to 14-13 on the exhibition season with the loss.

Phil Hughes got the start for Minnesota, tossing six innings while allowing four runs on six hits, including two home runs. Miguel Sano's solo home run was the only offense the Twins could muster, as they struck out 14 times and walked just twice.

The Twins have just four games left on the spring schedule, beginning Tuesday when they host the Tampa Bay Rays. First pitch is scheduled for 12:05.