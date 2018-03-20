Pirates Rally To Beat Twins

The Pittsburgh Pirates rallied late to beat the Twins 11-8 Monday afternoon in Bradenton, Florida. The Twins open the regular season on March 29th at Baltimore (2 p.m., WJON).

Miguel Sano led the Twins with three hits and a home run, Brian Dozier also went yard, and Max Kepler added two hits and a pair of runs scored. However, the Pirates lit up Twins reliever Tyler Duffey to the tune of six runs (five earned) on seven hits and one walk in three innings of work.