Pirates Pound Twins Sunday

The Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Minnesota Twins 9-3 Sunday afternoon in an exhibition game in Fort Myers, Florida. The Twins are now 5-5-2 on the spring.

Brian Dozier paced the Twins offense with a pair of hits, including a double, and a run scored. Max Kepler was 1-3 with a run batted in for Minnesota in the loss.

Jose Berrios pitched well in his second spring start, lasting 2.1 innings and allowing no runs on three hits with two strikeouts. Anibal Sanchez took the loss for the Twins, allowing six earned runs in just two innings of work.