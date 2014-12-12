Peterson’s Appeal Denied

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson 's appeal of a lengthy suspension has been denied by league officials.

Peterson met last week with NFL executive Harold Henderson to appeal the indefinite suspension without pay laid on him by commissioner Roger Goodell on November 18th.

Goodell said at the time that Peterson would not be considered for reinstatement before April 15th.

Peterson has not played for the Vikings since he was charged with child abuse on September 12th.

Peterson is expected to appeal the decision in federal court.