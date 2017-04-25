Peterson Set To Sign With Saints

Former Vikings running back Adrian Peterson told ESPN Tuesday morning that he will sign a two year contract with the New Orleans Saints. The deal is believed to be worth $7 million over two years, with $3.5 million guaranteed.

Peterson played only two games for the Vikings in 2016 before tearing his meniscus and missing three months. He did return to play in week 15 against the Indianapolis Colts, then missed the rest of the season due to an abductor strain.