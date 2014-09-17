Peterson Placed On Exempt List; Wont Play Sunday
The Minnesota Vikings announced Wednesday morning that Adrian Peterson has been placed on the “exempt” list, meaning he will not be with the team until the legal process plays out in his child abuse case.
This is a change in direction for the team, who announced only Monday that Peterson would be with the team this week and would play against the Saints in New Orleans on Sunday.
In a statement released late Tuesday night, team owners Zygi and Mark Wilf explained:
While we were trying to make a balanced decision yesterday, after further reflection we have concluded that this resolution is best for the Vikings and for Adrian. We want to be clear: we have a strong stance regarding the protection and welfare of children, and we want to be sure we get this right. At the same time we want to express our support for Adrian and acknowledge his seven-plus years of outstanding commitment to this organization and this community. Adrian emphasized his desire to avoid further distraction to his teammates and coaches while focusing on his current situation; this resolution accomplishes these objectives as well.
Matt Asiata is expected to make his second start at running back for the Vikings.