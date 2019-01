The New Orleans Pelicans beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 123-109 Sunday night. The Wolves have now lost three straight games to fall to 28-41 on the season.

Karl-Anthony Towns led Minnesota with 33 points, while Andrew Wiggins added 25 in the loss. Anthony Davis led the Pelicans with 28 points.

The Timberwolves will host the San Antonio Spurs Tuesday night at Target Center. Tip off is scheduled for 7 p.m. on AM 1390 Granite City Sports.