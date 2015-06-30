Pelfrey Pounded By Reds Monday

The Twins were clobbered 11-7 Monday night by the Reds in Cincinnati and are now 40-36 on the season. Minnesota remains 5.5 games behind the Kansas City Royals in the American League Central.

Mike Pelfrey started the game for the Twins and was clobbered in his two innings of work. The right-hander allowed eight runs on nine hits while walking three and striking out just one.

Minnesota trailed 9-1 after three innings before attempting to mount a comeback with six runs in the fourth inning, including a three-run home run by Brian Dozier, but the Twins could not complete the comeback.