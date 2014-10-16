Patriots Block Field Goal To Survive Jets Rally, 27-25

Nick Folk's potential game-winning, 58-yard field goal with five seconds left was blocked, and the New England Patriots beat the New York Jets, 27-25, in Foxborough, Mass. on Thursday night.

The Jets (1-6) drew to within two points when Geno Smith connected with Jeff Cumberland on a 10-yard TD pass with 2:31 to play. After forcing New England (5-2) to punt, New York drove into Folk's range in the final minute of play only to have his attempt blocked by Chris Jones as time expired.

Tom Brady threw for 261 yards and three touchdown passes for the Patriots, who had a commanding 27-19 lead with less than eight minutes to play in the fourth quarter. Shane Vereen had 114 total yards and two touchdown receptions for New England.