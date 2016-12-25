Packers Dash Vikings Playoff Hopes

The Vikings lost 38-25 Saturday in Green Bay to the Packers and their slim playoff hopes have disappeared.

Aaron Rodgers threw for 347 yards and 4 touchdowns and he ran for 1 to help in the Packers dominating performance. Jordy Nelson had 9 catches for 154 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Sam Bradford threw for 382 yards and 3 touchdowns and Adam Thielen had 12 catches for 202 yards and 2 touchdowns for the Vikings.