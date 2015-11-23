Packers Beat Vikings 30-13

Getty Images

The Vikings lost 30-13 at home against the Packers Sunday.  Green Bay led 16-6 at halftime including a late first half touchdown pass from Aaron Rodgers to Randall Cobb.  Rodger's 27-yard touchdown pass to James Jones early in the 4th quarter put the Vikings in too big of a hole to get out of.  Mason Crosby was 5-5 on field goals including a 52-yarder.

Teddy Bridgewater threw for 296 yards and 1 touchdown and he ran for 43 yards.  Kyle Rudolph had 6 catches for 106 yards and a touchdown and Stefon Diggs had 6 catches for 66 yards for Minnesota.  Adrian Peterson was held to 45 yards rushing on 13 carries and 1 touchdown.

Aaron Rodgers threw for 212 yards and 2 touchdowns and Eddie Lacy ran for 100 yards on 22 carries.

The Vikings and Packers are both 7-3.  Minnesota will play at Atlanta next Sunday noon, pregame on WJON at 11am.

Filed Under: aaron rodgers, Packers, Vikings
Categories: Minnesota Vikings, nfl football, Sports, Sports News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top