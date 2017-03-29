Ovechkin’s Hat Trick Too Much To Overcome For Wild

The Washington Capitals beat the Minnesota Wild 5-4 in overtime Tuesday night at Xcel Energy Center. The Wild has suddenly lost nine of its past ten games.

Alex Ovechkin notched a hat trick with three power play goals and the Capitals as a team were 3/4 with the man advantage. TJ Oshie notched the game-winning goal for Washington in overtime.

Jared Spurgeon, Eric Staal, Martin Hanzal and Jason Pominville each had goals for the Wild in the loss.