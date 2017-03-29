Ovechkin’s Hat Trick Too Much To Overcome For Wild
The Washington Capitals beat the Minnesota Wild 5-4 in overtime Tuesday night at Xcel Energy Center. The Wild has suddenly lost nine of its past ten games.
Alex Ovechkin notched a hat trick with three power play goals and the Capitals as a team were 3/4 with the man advantage. TJ Oshie notched the game-winning goal for Washington in overtime.
Jared Spurgeon, Eric Staal, Martin Hanzal and Jason Pominville each had goals for the Wild in the loss.
Minnesota will host the Ottawa Senators Thursday night at Xcel Energy Center. The game can be heard on AM 1240 WJON beginning with the pregame show at 6:45.