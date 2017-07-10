Orioles Down Twins 11-5

The Twins lost 11-5 to the Orioles at Target Field yesterday. Twins' starter Kyle Gibson lasted just 4-plus innings with 9 hits and 7 earned runs allowed to take the loss and drop to 5-7.

Robbie Grossman went 2-5 with 2 RBIs and Max Kepler was 2-4 with 1 RBI. Adam Jones hit 2 homeruns and had 5 RBIs for the Orioles.

The Twins are 45-43 and are in 2nd place in the American League Central 2 1/2 games back of Cleveland. Minnesota is off today - Thursday and will play at Houston at 7:10 Friday, pregame on WJON at 6:30.