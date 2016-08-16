ST. CLOUD - Four St. Cloud sisters are creating quite a "racket" in the local tennis scene.

The Tarrolly sisters have sepnt countless hours practicing together this summer. They all started playing at a very young age, most as soon as they were able to pick up a racket. Paige Tarrolly is the youngest at eight years old, but she already have over five years of tennis experience. She started playing when she was just two or three years old.

Katelyn (going into her junior year), Ashley (going into 8th grade) and Taylor (going into her senior year) all credit each other for pushing them towards success on the Tech High School tennis team.

"My sisters are for sure my motivation, we push each other so much throughout the whole season. If I didn't have them, I wouldn't be where I am today," Taylor Tarrolly says.

"They're my best opponents, it's competitive but we try to make it fun. We're able to go home and laugh about it at the end of the day," Katelyn Tarrolly says.

The Tarrolly sisters set several school records last season. Taylor and Katelyn decided to go into doubles for the state tournament. They made Tech tennis history by taking second place. Ashley was also the only 7 th grader in Tech history to win the 8 AA section finals. She advanced to the state tournament, which was another first for Tech tennis.

"You have to stay mentally focused and even though it's a team sport: you're the only one on the court that can lift yourself up and keep going," Ashley Tarrolly says.

It’s also an exciting time for the Tarrolly family with the summer Olympics. A few years back they had a chance to meet Roger Federer and Bob and Mike Bryan , who even brought their gold medals along for them to see.

"It was a lot of fun getting to hold the gold medal, it was really heavy! I didn't think they'd be that heavy," Ashley says.

"It's amazing to be able to watch some of these people play on television. It's our favorite thing to watch as a family," Taylor says.

Each sister has several tennis goals going into next season. Katelyn and Taylor will both be tennis captains and are looking to enjoy every moment.

"Just having that success with my sisters and all of my teammates: it's so fun and it's some of the best memories that I'll have of high school," Katelyn says.

Paige is a student at Oak Hill Elementary right now and hopes to follow in her sisters footsteps.

"It's fun to play with my sisters a lot, that's just the fun part about it."