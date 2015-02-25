Oilers Edge Wild 2-1

The Minnesota Wild lost 2-1 at home against Edmonton Tuesday night. All 3 goals were scored in the 1st period. Benoit Pouliot scored both Edmonton goals while Thomas Vanek scored the lone Wild goal, his 13tth. Devan Dubnyk had 17 saves for Minnesota.

The Wild out-shot Edmonton 34-19. Minnesota is 31-22-7 and has 69 points. The Wild are currently holding the #8 seed in the Western Conference. Minnesota is 1-point better than San Jose and Calgary in the West.

The Wild will play at Nashville Thursday night at 7:30, pregame on WJON at 7:15.