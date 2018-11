The Nuggets snuck by the Timberwolves 103-101 Wednesday night at Target Center. Minnesota was outscored 35-18 in the 3rd quarter and despite a 4th quarter comeback they came up short.

Karl-Anthony Towns led the Wolves with 22 points and 7 rebounds and Derrick Rose added 20 points off the bench.

Wolves fall to 7-11 and will play at Brooklyn at 11am Friday, pregame on WJON at 10:30.